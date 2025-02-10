Philadelphia Eagles' LT Jordan Mailata makes history in Australia as a Super Bowl champion

Eagles greeted by fans at NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia following Super Bowl win

Jordan Mailata was playing rugby league in Australia before he took the huge career gamble that has now earned him a Super Bowl ring.

He became the first player from Australia to start in and win the championship game when he helped the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 on Sunday to secure the franchise's second Super Bowl title.

Born in Sydney, Australia to Samoan parents, the Eagles left tackle waved the flags of both countries as he celebrated the victory in New Orleans.

Asked how he managed to take the plunge from promising rugby league talent for the South Sydney Rabbitohs to Super Bowl champion, Mailata told ESPN: "Don't be afraid to tip your toe in the water.

Philadelphia Eagles tackle Jordan Mailata celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. Doug Benc / AP

"You have got to immerse yourself, you have got to drown yourself in that atmosphere — whatever you want to do — learn to how to swim."

He'd never played American football until he was drafted by the Eagles in 2018. Now he's an important part of a champion offensive line for the team.

"It's just a crazy, crazy journey so far," said Mailata, who played on the losing side in the Super Bowl two years ago. That already put him in small group of four Australians to play in the biggest game in American football.

Another Australian, Jess Williams, had a Super Bowl ring as part of the Seattle Seahawks roster from 2014, although Williams didn't play during the season because of a serious knee injury.