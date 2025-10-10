First Jordan Brand World of Flight store in the U.S. opens in Philadelphia today

The first Jordan Brand World of Flight store in the United States is opening in Philadelphia on Friday morning, and customers were lined up overnight, hours ahead of time, to be among the first inside.

The store is on Walnut Street between 16th and 17th streets.

"Jordan Brand sits right at the intersection of both sport and culture, and when you think about Philly, there's no better place that represents that combination as well, of deep-rooted love for sport and passion for culture," Jeremy Bolds, general manager of Jordan Brand North America, said.

Michael Jordan actually played his last-ever NBA game in Philadelphia back in 2003. And Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Sixers guard Jared McCain are Jordan Brand athletes.

The brand produced "Love, Hurts" hoodies and a well-known commercial after the Birds won Super Bowl LIX, and Hurts wore one of the hoodies to the Super Bowl victory parade.

The store opens at 10 a.m.