Jaire Alexander steps away from Philadelphia Eagles, league source says

Eagles cornerback Jaire Alexander is stepping away from the team, a league source told CBS News Philadelphia Tuesday night. He's stepping away to focus on "getting right" physically and mentally.

The Athletic reports that Alexander, whom the Eagles acquired in a deal with the Baltimore Ravens before the trade deadline, is "contemplating retirement."

Alexander wasn't listed on the injury report before Week 10 vs. the Packers, but the 28-year-old didn't travel to Green Bay with the team. Philadelphia improved to 7-2 on the season Monday night in a 10-7 win over the Packers with a dominant defensive performance.

Before the Eagles acquired Alexander, a former two-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro, he had only played in two games with the Ravens. He was a healthy scratch for multiple games in Baltimore and missed most of the last two seasons with injuries.

Earlier in the 2025 season, edge rusher Za'Darius Smith abruptly announced his retirement after five games with the Eagles.

In addition to acquiring Alexander at the deadline, the Eagles also traded for cornerback Michael Carter II and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips.

Phillips shined in the win over the Packers. He had seven quarterback pressures, six tackles and one fumble recovery.

The Eagles will play the Detroit Lions in Week 11 Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field.