Philadelphia Flyers drop second straight game in loss to Flames as Jonathan Huberdeau scores 2 goals

Jonathan Huberdeau scored a pair of goals and the Calgary Flames defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 on Sunday night.

In a game that lacked a lot of activity with both teams playing their fourth game in six nights, Huberdeau broke through 2:15 into the second period when he snapped a wrister from the left circle through a screen set by Yegor Sharangovich to put the Flames ahead.

He scored his fourth goal of the season at 7:06 of the third period when he tipped Mackenzie Weegar's shot past Flyers goalie Aleksei Kolosov.

Dustin Wolf made 17 saves to pick up his third win of the season. The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for the Flames.

Kolosov, who replaced the injured Sam Ersson on Philadelphia's roster, made 19 saves in his first start in goal this season.

Travis Konecny scored the lone goal for the Flyers, who dropped their second game in as many nights.

Trevor Zegras saw his eight-game home point streak snapped for Philadelphia. It was tied for the longest in franchise history for a player at the start of his tenure with the Flyers with Peter Forsberg and Peter Zezel.

The Flyers played without winger Tyson Foerster, who scored a goal on Saturday. Foerster blocked a shot with his skate in the first period Saturday. He played the rest of that game, but he was unable to put weight on his foot after taking his skate off.

Before Sunday's game, coach Rick Tocchet said Foerster would "miss a few games" and be reevaluated after the swelling dissipates.

Up next

Flames: Return home to host Columbus on Wednesday.

Philadelphia: Begin a two-game road trip in Montreal on Tuesday.