Court hearing delayed for Jonathan Gerlach, man accused of robbing Mount Moriah Cemetery in Philadelphia area

Jonathan Gerlach, the accused grave robber who allegedly targeted a Philadelphia-area cemetery and hoarded more than 100 sets of remains in his Lancaster County home, was granted a postponement to his preliminary court hearing on Friday.

Gerlach was due in Magisterial District Court in Media, Pennsylvania, on Friday for a preliminary hearing on charges that he stole from graves in Mount Moriah Cemetery, a historic cemetery split between the borough of Yeadon and Philadelphia.

Court documents indicate police caught Gerlach in the process of stealing remains, and it's said officers pulled him over and found bones in his car and later, more in his home.

We spoke to a woman who said her great-great-grandfather's mausoleum is among those that were broken into.

"He built this mausoleum because he wanted to keep his family together, and all his children are buried in Mount Moriah," the woman said. "Somebody broke into five of the crypts in the nine that were there, and as I understand it, they only got into one, but they actually took my great-great-great-aunt's bones out of there."

The missing bones are still unaccounted for, the woman said.

Gerlach, of Ephrata, Pennsylvania, has not entered a plea. Arrest papers show he confessed to some of the thefts.

Gerlach is under investigation for other grave thefts, according to sources close to the case.

He remains in jail, unable to post bail.

Mount Moriah Cemetery staff told CBS News Philadelphia they enhanced security measures after learning of the alleged thefts.