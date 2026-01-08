Watch CBS News
Local News

DA to announce arrest of alleged grave robber in Delaware County

By
Alexandra Simon
Digital Content Producer
Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.
Read Full Bio
Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

The Delaware County District Attorney's Office is set to provide more details about the arrest of a suspected grave robber Thursday.

The DA's office said Jonathan Gerlach, of Ephrata, Pennsylvania, is accused of stealing bones from a local cemetery. Gerlach was charged with burglary, abuse of a corpse and desecration and theft or sale of venerated objects.

An announcement about the arrest is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CBS News Philadelphia will carry that press conference on our streaming platforms and YouTube channel.

The Yeadon and Ephrata police departments assisted the DA's investigation and subsequent arrest.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue