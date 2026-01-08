DA to announce arrest of alleged grave robber in Delaware County

The Delaware County District Attorney's Office is set to provide more details about the arrest of a suspected grave robber Thursday.

The DA's office said Jonathan Gerlach, of Ephrata, Pennsylvania, is accused of stealing bones from a local cemetery. Gerlach was charged with burglary, abuse of a corpse and desecration and theft or sale of venerated objects.

An announcement about the arrest is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CBS News Philadelphia will carry that press conference on our streaming platforms and YouTube channel.

The Yeadon and Ephrata police departments assisted the DA's investigation and subsequent arrest.

This is a developing story and will be updated.