Investigators search alleged grave robber's Ephrata, Pennsylvania home, removing human remains

Investigators say the case against Jonathan Gerlach, with allegations he stole more than 100 human remains, is something they've never seen.

They allege the 34-year-old Lancaster County man broke into an unknown number of graves at Mount Moriah Cemetery, which spans Southwest Philadelphia and the borough of Yeadon in Delaware County, and stole sets of remains.

Investigators spent all day Friday at Gerlach's home in Ephrata. Police confirm the Lancaster County coroner is removing the remains and will hold them until they are positively identified. Police also confirm in court papers that additional bones and eight corpses were discovered in a storage locker.

Meanwhile, at Mount Moriah, the graves Gerlach allegedly prayed on are old, ornate mausoleums and large crypt-like vaults, many from the 1800s.

They allege he used a crowbar, ropes to rappel and ladders to climb down into and access caskets. Police said he then broke into the caskets and stole remains. In November, police got a tip from the Friends of Mount Moriah.

Investigators said they were able to lift DNA off an energy drink can that was left behind in a grave.

Police then set up a sting and arrested Gerlach after they said he broke into even more graves.

He was found to be in possession of human remains when taken into custody, according to investigators.

The chief of Yeadon Police said they wanted to catch Gerlach "red-handed."

Police said Gerlach admitted to taking 30 sets of remains from Mount Moriah and storing them inside his Ephrata home.

"Everyone there could not believe what they observed in that house," Yeadon Police Chief Henry Giammarco said. "Human remains in an area where they were all over the place. It was very troubling. It was horrendous. Rest in peace means rest in peace. Unfortunately, these people aren't resting in peace anymore and we are trying to piece and put this back together as best as we can."

Some of the graves were still visibly disturbed, and some even still open.

The Baker Mausoleum had fresh concrete sealing an entryway. At this resting place, Gerlach is alleged to have taken 16 sets of remains.

Investigators will now begin identifying the remains in hopes of returning them to their resting place.

Yeadon police are asking people with loved ones buried at Mount Moriah in above-ground type vaults and mausoleums to reach out to them at this email address: hgiammarco@yeadonpd.org.