How Mount Moriah Cemetery is enhancing security after alleged grave robber stole human remains

Enhanced security measures are being taken at Mount Moriah Cemetery in Delaware County after an alleged grave robber stole more than 100 sets of human remains.

Volunteers at the Friends of Mount Moriah Cemetery took CBS News Philadelphia on a tour and showed us the eight gravesites police said Jonathan Gerlach burglarized on the Yeadon side of the cemetery. Many more are believed to have been burglarized.

"Anger is an understatement, disgust, pain," Art Anderson, the secretary of the board at the Friends of Mount Moriah Cemetery, said.

Since Gerlach's arrest nearly a week ago, the dozen members of the Friends of Mount Moriah board said they've received hate mail over the state of the 200-acre cemetery and criticism that not enough was done to secure the property. They said it's been painful.

"We can't talk about certain things because it's an active investigation, but what makes you think that we haven't done things? Aren't doing things? Haven't tried and failed on things, and improved on others?" Anderson said.

Gerlach is accused of breaking into vaults and mausoleums as early as November. It's alleged the 34-year-old Ephrata man used ropes and ladders to get into vaults.

Police said he stole skeletons and corpses and then listed skulls and bones for sale on his social media.

Court papers said Gerlach hoarded more than 100 sets of human remains in his home.

Arrest papers show a cemetery board member first called the police. Court records allege Gerlach had human remains with him when he was arrested.

Sources said more charges are expected against Gerlach because the investigation is still ongoing, and they expect to uncover evidence of more disturbed graves. Gerlach's public defender declined to comment.

"To have people being careless and nefarious and digging them up, for personal gain, it's hurtful," Anderson said.

The Friends of Mount Moriah are working on increasing security — new trail cameras have been installed.

But Anderson said even they've been stolen in the past.

They said money for fuel, lawn equipment and other maintenance comes from interest drawn from a cemetery endowment.

Anderson said he and other volunteers like John Schemhl come to the cemetery every Saturday.

"We're volunteers," Anderson said. "[Schemhl] is putting money out of his pocket for repairs on our equipment."

They hope the remains of those originally laid to rest at Mount Moriah, some more than a century ago, can be returned.

"That's one of the difficulties we have right now is identifying people," Anderson said.