Jonas Brothers to perform in Philadelphia on national tour

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This fall, Philadelphia will be "burnin' up" for the Jonas Brothers.

The band will take the stage at the Wells Fargo Center on Sept. 21 for their national leg of performances titled The Tour. A total of five albums will be performed during each show.

Fans have now until May 6 at 11:59 p.m. to register on Ticketmaster for the tour's presale. Those who receive access codes from the registration will then be able to purchase tickets on May 9.

Other presales will begin May 10 via Citi Entertainment and Verizon Up.