Joey Chestnut, banned from Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, to compete against Takeru Kobayashi on Netflix

NEW YORK - Joey Chestnut, the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest champion who is banned from that contest this year, will face off with another former champion at another venue.

It'll be wiener take all.

Netflix announced the Chestnut, the record 16-time champion, will face off against his storied rival and former champion, Takeru Kobayashi in a special set to air live on Netflix on Labor Day. The special is called "Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef."

There's no word yet as to where the contest will be held, but Netflix says the two will be eating all-beef hot dogs.

Why Joey Chestnut was banned

Chestnut isn't competing in this year's Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4th because of his partnership with Impossible Foods, a rival brand that sells plant-based hot dogs.

Major League Eating, which organizes the event, said they and Nathan's "went to great lengths in recent months to accommodate Joey and his management team," including allowing Chestnut to compete in the Labor Day competition on Netflix.

"For nearly two decades we have worked under the same basic hot dog exclusivity provisions. However, it seems that Joey and his managers have prioritized a new partnership with a different hot dog brand over our long-time relationship," Major League Eating said in a statement. "We hope that he returns when he is not representing a rival brand."

Chestnut took issue with that characterization, and spoke out about the matter in a social media post.

"I was very disappointed to learn from the media today that after nearly 20 years I am banned from the Nathan's 4th of July Hot Dog Eating Contest. I love competing in that event, I love celebrating America with my fans all over this great country on the 4th and I have been training to defend my title," Chestnut wrote. "To set the record straight, I do not have a contract with MLE or Nathan's and they are looking to change the rules from past years as it relates to other partners I can work with. This is apparently the basis on which I'm being banned, and it doesn't impact the July 4th contest.

"Sadly, this is the decision Nathan's and Major League Eating are making and it will deprive the great fans of the holiday's usual joy and entertainment. To my fans, I love you and appreciate you. Rest assured that you'll see me eat again soon.Stay tuned and STAY HUNGRY!" he wrote.

"We love Joey and support him in any contest he chooses. It's OK to experiment with a new dog. Meat eaters shouldn't have to be exclusive to just one wiener," a spokesperson for Impossible Foods told CBS News in a statement.

Joey Chestnut's record

Chestnut holds the world record for eating 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes in 2021. He's won the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 16 times, every year since 2007 with the exception of 2015, when he lost to Matthew Stonie.

Now he's set to face off with another "chompion," Takeru Kobayashi.

Back in May, Kobayashi, a six-time Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest champion and long-time competitive eater, announced his retirement, saying in a statement "I worry about the consequences of my decision, but most importantly, I want to repair my brain and gut."

But now it appears there's one more battle yet to be had. It has been 15 years since the two faced off against one another in a hot dog eating competition. In 2009, Chestnut defeated Kobayashi and hung on to the coveted Mustard Yellow belt.

"Retiring for me will only happen after I take him down one last time," Kobayashi said. "This rivalry has been brewing for a long time."

"Through all of my years in competitive eating, Kobayashi stands out as my fiercest rival," Chestnut said. "Competing against him pushed me to be so much better. I know that fans have waited a long time for another chapter of our rivalry and I can't wait for our massive showdown live on Netflix! It's time to give the people what they want!"