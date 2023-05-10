Joel Embiid responds with MVP performance in Game 5 win vs. Celtics

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Joel Embiid had the best playoff performance of his career Tuesday night in the Sixers' 115-103 win over the Boston Celtics to take a 3-2 series lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

More importantly, he responded like the MVP after having a poor fourth quarter in Game 4 on Sunday night.

If you simply look at the box score from Sunday's overtime win over the Celtics, it looks good: 34 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 blocks.

But, it doesn't show where he crumbled in the fourth quarter. Embiid only scored two points in the final frame, made several poor decisions and was blocked by Celtics center Al Horford -- someone who historically got the best of Embiid until this season -- three times.

It looked like the Embiid we saw plenty of times earlier in his career in the postseason. He rebounded in overtime as the Sixers edged the Celtics thanks to James Harden's game-winning 3-pointer.

We didn't see that Embiid Tuesday night in a hostile environment in Boston to take the series lead. We saw Embiid in MVP form all night on both ends on the floor.

Embiid led the Sixers in scoring 33 points to go along with 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 blocks.

The Sixers started off the game with a step-back 3-pointer from Embiid that bounced in after hitting the rim. It was an ugly possession to start the game for Philadelphia, but the bucket only foreshadowed the night ahead. It was Embiid's night and he couldn't be stopped.

The two man game of Embiid and Harden was unbeatable. Plus, Embiid was once again ridiculously good on the defensive end just like he has been throughout the entire series.

With a sprained right knee, the effort he's putting forth on defense is remarkable.

Embiid had a turnover midway through the fourth quarter, but he made up for it.

All 7-foot and 280 pounds of Embiid sprinted down the floor and blocked Jaylen Brown's shot on a play that was LeBron James-esque.

Embiid had his playoff moment in the biggest games of his career Tuesday night.

But, just like he said in his MVP speech at the Wells Fargo Center last week, the Sixers still have to put more work in.

And the work will continue for Embiid and the Sixers Thursday night as they hope to punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 2001 -- a mountaintop they have been unsuccessful in climbing in The Process era.