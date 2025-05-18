Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware politicians react to Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis

Former President Joe Biden was diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer, his office said in a statement on Sunday. The cancer has spread to the Scranton, Pennsylvania, native's bones.

"On Friday he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone," the statement said. "While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians."

After Biden's cancer diagnosis became public, elected officials representing Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware, the home of the former president, reacted to the news.

Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer

"President Biden is one of the toughest people I know," Meyer wrote on X. "Lauren and I are thinking of him, Dr. Biden, and the entire Biden family as they face this next chapter. The people of Delaware stand with you, now and always."

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro

"Lori and I are praying for President @JoeBiden, @DrBiden, and their entire family today," Shapiro wrote on X. "May they find strength and hope in one another, and be lifted up by the thoughts and prayers of Americans across the country who are thinking of them right now."

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy

"Tammy and I are keeping former President @JoeBiden in our prayers and wishing Jill and the entire Biden family strength during this difficult time," Murphy wrote on X.

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman

"Joe has been a fighter his whole life," Fetterman wrote on X. "He will prevail. Sending Dr. Jill Biden and their family my absolute support."

U.S. President Joe Biden and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro look on as U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) delivers remarks following a briefing on Interstate-95 highway emergency repair and reconstruction efforts, in Philadelphia, on June 17, 2023. Julia Nikhinson/AFP via Getty Images

Pennsylvania Sen. Dave McCormick

"Praying for a speedy recovery for President Biden," McCormick wrote on X. "May God bless him and his family during this difficult time."

Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta

"President @JoeBiden — @drmattkenyatta and I are keeping you and the Biden family close in our hearts during this deeply scary time," Kenyatta wrote. "We're praying for strength, healing, and peace."

Rep. Brendan Boyle

"I'm deeply saddened to learn of President Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis," Boyle said in a statement. "Joe Biden is a fighter who has spent his life serving our country. As he now fights prostate cancer he will be in my thoughts and prayers. I hope all Americans will join me in praying for his swift recovery."

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker

"I'm saddened to learn of President @JoeBiden's diagnosis, and I am praying for his full recovery," Parker wrote on X. "President Biden has faced health issues and life crises before, and one thing I know about President Biden is this: He will battle this illness with strength, resilience and courage. God speed to First Lady @DrBiden and the President -- we're in your corner every step of the way."

Delaware Sen. Chris Coons

"Annie and I are praying for Joe and Jill as they confront this diagnosis," Coons said in a statement. "Over his decades of public service, Joe comforted so many of us in tough times and contributed so much to fighting cancer. Now we need to support and encourage him. Joe Biden has always been a fighter, and I know that won't change as he confronts this disease head-on. Joe's faith and family have brought him through tough challenges before and will again. Our prayers are with him and his family as he begins treatment."

Delaware Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester

"I was deeply saddened to hear of President Biden's diagnosis and am wishing him a fast and full recovery," Blunt Rochester said in a statement. "My family, as well as so many others, knows all too well what it is like to receive news like this. So, to Jill and the entire Biden family, the Blunt family sends you our continued love and support.

"The Joe Biden I know, Delaware knows, and our country knows, is a strong fighter. And I am hopeful he will fight this diagnosis just as he fought for Americans time and time again.

"I join in sending the entire Biden family prayers for peace and healing. There is an entire legion of friends and supporters who stand alongside you on this difficult journey."

Delaware Rep. Sarah McBride

"I'm heartbroken to learn of President Biden's diagnosis," McBride wrote on social media. "President Biden has faced immense challenges throughout his life with resilience and grace. I know he'll face this battle with the same strength and dignity. My prayers are with him, Dr. Biden, and their entire family during this difficult time. Delaware is holding them close in our hearts.

Former Delaware Sen. Tom Carper

"It has been my privilege to know Joe Biden for 60 years since moving to Delaware in the early 70's as the Vietnam War was winding down," Carper said in a statement. "He has faced more adversity and challenges than anyone I've ever known in public life.

"However, whether it was the loss of his first wife, the loss of his children, or the loss of major elections, he has always been guided by the words of his late parents: 'When you're knocked down, Joey, get up.' I've heard him repeat those words hundreds of times over the years.

"Hopefully, buoyed by the prayers of our family and millions of American families from all walks of life, and excellent medical care, he will overcome this latest challenge. That is my hope and my prayer."