What is a small nodule? New Jersey doctor explains why Biden was evaluated after prostate discovery.

Doctor explains what is a "small nodule," Biden evaluated after discovered on prostate

Former President Joe Biden reportedly spent last Friday at a hospital in Philadelphia after a "small nodule" was discovered on his prostate. Further testing is underway to determine if the nodule is cancerous.

"When you feel a little discrete bump on the prostate, that's what a nodule is," said Dr. Rajen Butani.

Butani, a urologist with Virtua Health, is not treating Biden. But he said when nodules are found during routine exams, further testing usually includes a PSA blood test and probably MRI scans.

"Based upon those additional studies, you can determine your level of suspicion whether or not you want to or need to do a biopsy," said Butani.

A biopsy, where tissue samples are taken, ultimately determines if there's prostate cancer or if the nodule is benign.

Dr. Butani said prostate issues are common in older men. The former president is 82.

His prostate exam reportedly happened in Philadelphia, but it's unclear where. Also, it's unknown if the additional testing is complete and the results.

"So it all depends ultimately when you get the diagnosis," said Butani.

Dr. Butani said if the nodule is cancerous, treatment options, surgery or radiation, depend on how advanced the cancer is.

"In instances where the prostate cancer is localized, men can sometimes just watch that cancer, depending on the stage of grade, the volume of that cancer, also the age of the individual," he said.

When found early, prostate cancer is very manageable.

Former President Biden was treated for skin cancer two years ago. That's the most common cancer in men, followed by prostate cancer.