Reactions pour in after former President Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis

Well wishes are pouring in for former President Joe Biden after his office revealed on Sunday he'd been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

Biden was diagnosed with "prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone," according to the statement. His office said it is a "more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management."

Former U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at a conference hosted by the Advocates, Counselors, and Representatives for the Disabled (ACRD) on April 15, 2025. / Getty Images

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle responded to the news on Sunday. Here's what they had to say about Biden, 82:

President Trump said in a Truth Social post, "Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden's recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery."

Former Vice President Kamala Harris said she and her husband, Doug Emhoff, were saddened to hear about Biden's diagnosis.

"We are keeping him, Dr. Biden, and their entire family in our hearts and prayers during this time," she wrote in a social media post. "Joe is a fighter — and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership. We are hopeful for a full and speedy recovery."

House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise said, "Praying for former President Joe Biden as he battles prostate cancer."

Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman said Biden was a fighter and would "prevail."

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene both posted about Biden's diagnosis.

"I'm sorry to see this news. Cancer is truly awful. My Dad passed away in 2021 with cancer. Prays for Joe Biden and his family," Greene, a Georgia Republican and staunch ally of President Trump, wrote in a post on X.

North Carolina's Sen. Tillis said he was praying for Biden's full recovery.

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom said his heart was with the former president and his family.

"A man of dignity, strength, and compassion like his deserves to live a long and beautiful life. Sending strength, healing and prayers his way," Newsom said.

Meghan McCain, whose father, Sen. John McCain, died after a battle with cancer, described the disease as "the absolute worst."

"It is hell," she wrote in a post on social media. "It is incredibly difficult for any family, anywhere that has to deal with it. Wishing nothing but healing, prayers, light and strength to President Biden and his family. I don't believe times like these are appropriate for politics."

Former President Barack Obama has not yet publicly responded to Biden's diagnosis. Vice President JD Vance has not yet issued a statement.

Others who reached out to the former president include Rep. Pat Ryan, Rep. Shontel Brown, Rep. August Pfluger, Sen. James Lankford, Rep. Chuck Edwards, Rep. Eric Swalwell, Rep. Sarah Jacobs, Rep. Greg Landsman, Rep. Veronica Escobar, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, Sen. Peter Welch, Sen. Susan Collins and Sen. Tim Kaine.