Delawareans reflect on Joe Biden's legacy after 5 decades of public service

After farewell address, Delawareans reflect on Joe Biden's legacy and a life of public service

After a half-century in public service, President Biden delivered a heartfelt farewell address Wednesday, reflecting on his journey from modest beginnings in Pennsylvania and Delaware to the Oval Office.

"Only in America do we believe anything is possible, like a kid with a stutter from modest beginnings in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and Claymont, Delaware, sitting behind this desk in the Oval Office as President of the United States," Mr. Biden said in the speech.

As Mr. Biden prepares to leave the White House, questions about his legacy remain front and center.

At Charcoal Pit, a Wilmington staple since 1956, regulars have witnessed Mr. Biden's political career firsthand.

Known for its flame-broiled burgers and legendary milkshakes, Charcoal Pit is a beloved gathering spot, with its warm hospitality and community ties stretching over generations.

"I've been coming here since I was a kid. My son comes here now, too," said Duane Duke. "It's where everyone gathers to talk, to connect. And it's the same place where President Biden has come for years when he's home."

Chef Lupe Avilez, who has been working at the Charcoal Pit for 31 years, fondly recalled Mr. Biden's visits.

CBS News Philadelphia

"He's just a regular, wonderful person," Avilez said. "He comes in, shakes your hand, he doesn't know where you are coming from, he just wants to talk."

Mr. Biden's connection to Wilmington runs deep, and many of Charcoal Pit's regulars share a personal bond with the president. Larry Zutz, whose father was one of Mr. Biden's early supporters, remembers campaigning for him when the future president was just a 29-year-old county councilman.

"He never forgot those friendships," Zutz said.

As the conversation turned to Mr. Biden's presidency, opinions varied.

President Biden looks on after delivering his farewell address to the nation from the Oval Office of the White House. Getty Images

"He probably won't be remembered too fondly for the last two years of his presidency, but the start of it, and his ability to help us transition out of a very rough period, was very good," Liam Duke, a Charcoal Pit regular, said.

However, one thing remains indisputable — Mr. Biden's genuine commitment to people and his country.

"He's been a long-time public servant, representing this part of the country with honor," Duane Duke said.

As Mr. Biden wraps up his time in office, his legacy is still unfolding. Yet, for the people of Wilmington, his impact is deeply personal — a constant presence in their community and a symbol of possibility for future generations.