Man suspected in rash of burglaries at businesses in Wilmington, Delaware, arrested

A man wanted in connection with a rash of burglaries at businesses in Wilmington, Delaware, has been arrested, police said Thursday.

Jimmie Hayes, 50, was arrested Wednesday inside a vacant home in the 1000 block of Read Street, the Wilmington Police Department said in a news release.

Police were notified of an attempted burglary around 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of West 4th Street. They said their investigation led them to Read Street, where they found and arrested Hayes.

Hayes was wanted in connection with a commercial burglary trend on the west side of Wilmington, police said.

According to police, 11 burglaries or attempted burglaries happened between April 5 and 27 on the west side of I-95 in the city and usually happened in the middle of the night.

Police released surveillance video earlier this week showing a masked suspect throwing a brick through the front window of Gino's Pizza on Lancaster Avenue and entering the business. The pizza shop's owner said the man took cash from the register.

Hayes was identified as the suspect in nine burglary incidents and two attempted burglaries, police said. The incidents happened in the 1400 block of Lancaster Avenue, 100 block of North Lincoln Street, 1800 block of West 3rd Street, 400 block of North DuPont Street, 800 block of North Market Street and the 300 block of North Union Street.

Hayes was charged with eight counts of third-degree burglary and related offenses.