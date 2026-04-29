Video shows suspect throwing bricks through Wilmington, Delaware, businesses amid rash of burglaries

Police in Wilmington, Delaware, are investigating a rash of burglaries at businesses over a three-week span.

Surveillance video obtained by CBS News Philadelphia showed the brazen moment when a masked burglar launched a brick through the front window at Gino's Pizza on Lancaster Avenue in Wilmington.

Then, he used his body to push through the glass before making his way inside Monday morning. The owner says cash was taken from the register in less than a minute, marking the second time his business was hit.

"It's uneasy that someone can just break into your business at any time they want," Mark Noel said.

Noel says a similar situation happened last week at his business, Trolley Grooming Lounge, on Gilpin Avenue.

According to Wilmington Police, between April 5 and April 27, there have been 11 burglaries or attempted burglaries at businesses west of I-95 in the city. Most happened in the middle of the night, and Noel fears the suspects may be growing more desperate.

"It's a business, the next thing it could be is somebody's house, so we have to work together, and police are going to have to step up their surveillance," Noel said.

Workers at Liberty Gas on West 4th Street say the station was hit a third time Tuesday night.

Surveillance cameras captured another break-in at the Sunoco station on Pennsylvania Avenue earlier this month. The suspect threw a brick through the glass door and was back outside in seconds.

"That scares me, not surprises me, scares me, just to be blunt in doing this and they're not even afraid," said one business owner who did not want to be identified.

Boarded up windows and broken glass can be seen at several businesses on the west side of the city, putting many owners on edge.

Wilmington Police say they're gathering evidence and working to confirm if the incidents are connected.

"It's scary knowing that there's people going around just throwing bricks in windows affecting businesses," said Richard Long, who works at Tainted Flesh Body Art.

"I want them to be caught, as a business owner you're scared to do the business, and how long do we do this. I hope they will find them," another owner said.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is urged to call Wilmington Police.