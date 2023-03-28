Philly residents frustrated with tap water messaging following Bristol spill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Water Department says you can still use tap water until at least 3:30 p.m. Tuesday following a chemical spill in Bucks County.

But the scare is not over yet.

Many people are wondering just how much bottled water they'll need to get through this crisis.

Philadelphia Water Department

Residents can track the impact of the spill on a map provided by the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management.

Deliveries of bottled water, like one Monday night at the 7-Eleven in Spring Garden, can't come soon enough for Philadelphia residents trying to stock up.

"I was at work, so I got friends and family to get water for me," Tynisha Martin said.

Martin, a mother, says she's frustrated with the way city officials have handled the messaging following Friday night's chemical leak in Bristol.

"And the fact that they just alarmed everyone and didn't give them a plan on what to do is beyond," Martin said.

Officials have been advising residents who could be impacted, along with businesses, to have an emergency three day supply of water on hand.

So, how much is that?

FEMA says a normally active person needs to drink at least a half gallon of water each day. They also recommend keeping another gallon on hand per person for food preparation, and if needed, hygiene.

Magge Foster was able to grab two of the last two-liter bottles left in her grocery store as the new deadline looms.

"All the shelves for the water aisle and the drink aisle were empty and it was exactly like how toilet paper was when COVID was happening," Foster said.

"OK, why does the needle keep moving on what's safe and what's not?" Hillary Weinsten said.

While some lucked out, others like Weinstein have been unable to buy any so far. For now, she's storing her tap in reusable bottles, left only to wait and trust the experts.

"Obviously I'd love to have enough bottled water to last me but I don't, so I have to take their word for it, so I'm doing whatever they say so I'm filling up bottles," Weinstein said.