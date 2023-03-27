Philly residents rush to buy bottled water following advisory

Philly residents rush to buy bottled water after city advised not to drink tap water

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As soon as the city of Philadelphia alerted residents to not drink tap water after a chemical spill in Bucks County, the rush was on to buy water.

Sunday afternoons at Walmart are usually pretty busy, but customers described the store as a madhouse.

All afternoon customers have been dropping by Walmart to pick up some water.

The shelves for bottled water at Walmart in South Philly are bare after a public safety alert say to not drink tap water in Philly popped up on phones.

"Everybody's scared," said Bernard, who declined to give his last name. "Everybody's scared. They had the thing come on your phone, so everybody's scared. It was a mad rush on here for the last couple of hours."

Bernard stocked up on enough water for his family and a neighbor.

But other customers left disappointed when they found out the store ran out of water.

"People coming out there are mad right now because there's no water," Bernard said "They're coming out really upset."

Walmart eventually re-stocked, but customers had to stand on a long line that stretched across the store.

Employees limited the water to two cases per customer. There was also a line at the water refill station, where customers filled up water for their coolers.

"I'm from Venezuela, where we don't have things," Alfredo Lucas said. "So I'm actually pretty used to rationing. It feels like back home."

It's not just Walmart that was affected.

Customers also reportedly rushed to Acme, Aldi and ShopRite to buy bottled water.