Northeast Philadelphia residents seeks return to normalcy weeks after deadly jet crash

Friday marks four weeks to the day that a medical jet crashed into Cottman Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia, leaving seven people dead and sending the densely-populated community into chaos.

Though weeks have passed, many who live near the crash site remember the scene vividly.

"I thought it was a bomb and a war, because of the sound of it, I never heard that before," said Luis Adel.

"Part of the plane was over here, it was on fire. And my older guy took the hose and sprayed," said Gloria Sokolowski.

Much is still unclear about what happened the night of Jan. 31, when the jet came down shortly after takeoff from Northeast Regional Airport. The NTSB has said to expect a preliminary report on the crash within 30 days. We have yet to receive that report.

But as the weeks have crept on, many in the area have seen signs of a return to normal. Several people who spoke with CBS News Philadelphia on Friday credited crews for the cleanup efforts and said the crash site was closed up quickly.

"I've seen where the [plane] landed and it looks incredibly good, like nothing really ever happened," said a man who only wanted to be identified as Howard.

But scars still remain. Nearly a dozen buildings spread over four blocks that connect to Cottman remain boarded up. We saw crews working to fix roofs and patch what they can. There were also still cars on some streets with missing windows.

One resident told us he's seen people simply getting out of the area following the crash.

"I've seen neighbors that are moving out," said Adel. "I don't know if the area will change or the neighbors will change because of this."

At least two businesses along Cottman still cannot access their buildings, but both Affordable Legal Center and Ott Insurance have signs saying they are working out of other locations. Crews were in and out of the Ott building on Friday, working to get it reopened.

"Devastating. 30-some years you've been there," said owner Gregory Ott.

But Ott said they remain determined to return to Cottman Avenue and hope to be back in the building within the next two months. He also said he was overwhelmed by the support he received in the weeks after the crash, with many people offering up office space to house his business.

Right now, his team is working out of a building across the street from Dunphy Ford, a few minutes drive from the Cottman Avenue location.

"It was really heartwarming. I felt overwhelmed of how many people reached out to me," said Ott.

As for any return to normal in the area, people who live here believe it will happen, in time.

"I think everything will be up and running and Philadelphia is strong that way. I think they're resilient and they'll just continue on," said Ott.

"I think sometime, not right away. Not right away, I don't think so," said Sokolowski.

But they admit the memories of Jan. 31 will last much longer.

"I won't ever stop hearing that blast," said Howard.

"I don't think I'll ever stop having nightmares because it was just what could've been for me," said Sokolowski.