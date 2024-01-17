Jason Kelce gets emotional discussing future with Philadelphia Eagles on latest "New Heights" episode

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jason Kelce's future with the Philadelphia Eagles is apparently still up in the air.

In the latest episode of his "New Heights" podcast with brother Travis Kelce, Jason didn't outright confirm or deny if he plans to retire, as reported by the Associated Press and multiple sources Tuesday.

"I don't know what next year's going to look like with the team, coaches, players," he said to Travis, a tight end with the still playoff-alive Kansas City Chiefs. "Obviously like Lane [Johnson] said, there's going to be some changes, for sure."

Kelce went on to explain why didn't make any announcements about his future following the Eagles' playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, Adam Schefter was first to report that following the game, Kelce told the team he plans to retire.

"I didn't announce what I was doing on purpose, despite I guess, what's been leaked to the media," he said. "I just don't think you're in a position after a game like that to really make that decision. There's too much emotion in the moment."

The 32-9 loss capped off a late-season collapse by the Birds, who started 10-1 before losing six of their final seven games.

"I'm not trying to be dramatic and continue to draw this thing out," he said. "When it's time to officially announce what's happening in the future, it'll be done in a way that's definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals who have meant a lot to me."

Video of the latest New Heights episode drops on YouTube at 9:30 a.m., but in the podcast released Wednesday morning, Kelce confirmed he addressed the team in Tampa, and became audibly emotional when talking about Monday possibly being his last game.

"A lot of guys are like if that is your last game I feel sorry for you. I'm like don't feel sorry for me mother******s," Kelce said before getting choked up.

"I just want to make sure everyone knows how much I love and respect and appreciate the effort and energy they put into the year," he said.

"I know the outcome in Philadelphia was not, not acceptable. But I love each and every person in that in that room and I'll always believe in them."

Kelce spent 13 seasons with the Eagles after being drafted in 2011 out of the University of Cincinnati. He went on to become a six-time All-Pro center and a seven-time Pro Bowler - he was named both in 2023.

On Wednesday, the team will clear out their lockers at the NovaCare Complex, the last time they'll get together as a unit this season. Players will also have exit interviews with the front office, where we could learn more information about who will and won't be on next year's roster.

