Eagles fans react to Jason Kelce retiring: "He is Philadelphia"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - For 13 seasons, Jason Kelce captured the heart of Philadelphia. The time has come for the center to hang up his cleats, as Kelce reportedly intends to retire from the NFL after the Eagles' 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"He's been a staple for the city," Eagles fan Aaron Kay said. "I'm a former offensive lineman, so I appreciate him. He's going to be missed."

Kelce's impassioned speech on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Arts during the 2018 Super Bowl parade, dressed as a Mummer, solidified him as a local legend.

"Although he's not from Philly, he's a Philadelphian," fan Josh Snyder said.

"Kelce is absolutely our - I mean, Philly embraces certain players," one fan said. "Kelce has been this way ever since he's been here."

"He's been on the team for like as long as we've been watching it," Sadie Leary said. "Like I grew up watching him on the TV. He means so much to the city. He will be definitely missed and it sucks to see him leave, especially after an awful season."

From Mummer folklore to launching his nonprofit the (Be)Philly Foundation — dedicated to improving the lives of Philadelphia's youth — to teaming up with his teammates to release two Christmas albums.

Kelce's legacy in Philadelphia will forever be one of the city's grit.

"Jason Kelce is the city," Lateef Merritt said. "Jason Kelce embodies everything about the city. His toughness. His will to keep going. He is Philadelphia and it's going to suck to see him leave because I believe he was like a cornerstone and backbone to help this team."

"I would clean house": Some Eagles fans want Nick Sirianni gone

Disappointment is an understatement for Eagles fans who spoke with CBS News Philadelphia on Tuesday.

"To end it like that, it's just brutal after starting 10-1," Mitchell & Ness manager Josh Steinberg said.

After a promising start to the season, Eagles fans are now left with the bitter taste of defeat.

"It was a total disappointment the way we straight collapsed at the end," Merritt said.

Now come the questions surrounding head coach Nick Sirianni after the Eagles lost six of their last seven games.

Fans who spoke with CBS News Philadelphia had mixed feelings about Sirianni's future.

"He hasn't been here long enough for me to justify firing him," Leary said, "But I think there just needs to be a whole new evaluation, especially the defense. Because the defense has sucked the last couple games."

"I would clean house," an Eagles fan said. "Get rid of everybody. These clowns don't know what they're doing."

"I don't think our head coach should lose his job," Merritt said. "I do think we need a new play caller, defense and offense, but I don't think the head coach should lose his job."

But in the midst of disappointment, a silver lining to remember.

"Dallas lost. That was our Super Bowl," a man said. "They lost. All right, we lost, but we've been losing six out of seven weeks. The Dallas game, that was really our Super Bowl."

According to a post posted on CBS Philadelphia's X account, 67.3% of fans as of 5 p.m. said they don't want Sirianni back as head coach.