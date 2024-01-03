Jason Kelce, A.J. Brown among 6 Philadelphia Eagles to earn Pro Bowl nods

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Six Philadelphia Eagles players were named to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday night.

Wideout A.J. Brown, right tackle Lane Johnson, center Jason Kelce, running back D'Andre Swift, edge rusher Haason Reddick and left guard Landon Dickerson were all named to the Pro Bowl roster.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni announced the picks during a meeting the team posted on social media.

It's the third time Brown has made the Pro Bowl and his second since joining the Eagles. Through 16 games, he has a career-high 105 catches to go along with 1,447 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Reddick and Dickerson are also each heading back to the Pro Bowl for the second straight season.

For veteran offensive linemen Kelce and Johnson, this isn't their first time earning Pro Bowl nods. Kelce was named to the Pro Bowl for the seventh time, while this is Johnson's fifth time earning the honors.

This year's Pro Bowl will be Swift's first trip to the all-star event.

Back in his hometown, Swift is in the midst of a career season. He's rushed for 1,000 yards for the first time in his career with 1,049 -- and counting with Sunday's game vs. the New York Giants -- and scored five touchdowns.

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games will be held in Orlando on Sunday, Feb. 4.

Pro Bowl alternates

The 11-5 Eagles also had several players named Pro Bowl alternates: