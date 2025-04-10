Heavy rain to hit Philadelphia region on Friday. Here's the weather forecast.

Heavy rain is set to hit the Philadelphia region on Friday

Heavy rain is set to hit the Philadelphia region on Friday

Heavy rain is set to hit the Philadelphia region on Friday

Clouds and chilly temps will be the rule for the next few days as a weather maker moves through the Philadelphia region. The Friday morning commute will likely have scattered showers, but the rain will be picking up significantly come Friday afternoon and evening, with 1-2 inches of rain by early Saturday morning.

Residents in the Philadelphia region should be prepared for wet roads and a slow commute, especially Friday evening. Those showers will last through the day on Saturday but may switch to a rain-snow mix late, especially west of Philadelphia.

CBS News Philadelphia

Temperatures on Friday will only reach the upper 40s, which is 15 degrees below normal. It'll be even colder on Saturday with highs in the mid-40s, which is 20 degrees below normal.

By Sunday, the rain will be gone, but clouds will remain limited. The good news is that the temperatures rebound to near 60.

It'll be even warmer by Monday and Tuesday, with temps in the upper 60s and near 70 as sunshine returns.

CBS News Philadelphia

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: NEXT Weather Alert for rain. High of 47, low of 42.

Saturday: Showers, chilly. High of 44, low of 38.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High of 61, low of 40.

Monday: Some sun. High of 71, low of 43.

Tuesday: Mild. High of 69, low of 55.

Wednesday: Cooler, some sun. High of 68, low 44.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High of 63, low of 40.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.