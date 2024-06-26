Jason Kelce shocks Eagles fans outside Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" show in London

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jason Kelce has been seen around Philadelphia and South Jersey plenty of times, but a pair of fans living across the pond were shocked to run into the retired Eagles center in London over the weekend.

In a video posted on social media Monday, Kelce is seen walking up to a young boy wearing a Kelly green Kelce jersey outside Wembley Stadium. The fan, clearly shocked, poses for a picture with Kelce before giving him a handshake.

"Just wanna say a massive thank you to @JasonKelce," the fan's family wrote on X. "We will be forever [grateful] for this interaction, even the shock it [caused]."

According to the post, it appears Jason's wife Kylie Kelce recorded the video and shared it with the fans, who also posted a pair of selfies with Kelce.

The Kelces were in London last week to watch Taylor Swift's first round of "Eras Tour" performances. Jason and Kylie were spotted inside the VIP tent with a slew of other celebrities, including Jason's brother and Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

During the third show on June 23, Travis shocked Swifties everywhere when he appeared on stage before her performance of "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart."

Clad in tails and a top hat, Kelce joined two of Swift's dancers during a sketch before the song. To thunderous applause, Kelce picked up Swift and carried her to a sofa, where the dancers pantomimed propping her up, changing her outfit, and sending her back out to perform.

Taylor Swift is joined on stage by Travis Kelce, right, during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium on June 23, 2024 in London. Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Swift herself even shared photos from the show on Instagram, writing "I'm still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav's Eras Tour debut."

The Berks County native will play five more shows in London in August. The Eras Tour returns to the U.S. in October, with shows in Miami, New Orleans and Indianapolis.