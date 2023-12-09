Eagles' "Big Dom" DiSandro not allowed on sidelines against Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- "Big Dom" DiSandro, the Eagles' head of security, will not be allowed on the sideline for Sunday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys, CBS Sports reports.

DiSandro was ejected from last Sunday's 42-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field after a scuffle with Niners linebacker Dre Greenlaw on the sidelines.

READ MORE: How the Eagles can clinch a playoff berth in Week 14

Greenlaw had been issued a penalty for unnecessary roughness after a tackle on wide receiver DeVonta Smith near the Eagles' sideline. A scuffle between Smith and Greenlaw ensued, and DiSandro got in between the two players and separated them. Greenlaw then put his left hand in DiSandro's face.

The Eagles said in a statement that DiSandro will continue serving the team despite his absence from the sideline.

"This is an ongoing conversation with the NFL, and we are going to respect the restriction that is currently in place," the Eagles said in a statement to NFL Network. "Although Dom will not be on the sideline this Sunday, he will continue to fulfill his role with the team in all other capacities."

After the incident, the NFL sent teams a memo reminding them that team personnel are not allowed to make physical contact with another club's players or personnel. Game officials or coaches are the only ones permitted to try to break up any altercations and any violations could lead to fines or suspensions, according to the memo.

ALSO SEE: Who is Dom DiSandro? Meet the Eagles' head of security

"He seemed like a genuine guy, seemed like a guy that everybody loved in the building," Greenlaw said this week. "Honestly, I really hate that it escalated and went to that. That's never something I ever been a part of or seen in the game."

Greenlaw added that he and DiSandro have exchanged mutual apologies.

ESPN reports DiSandro may be fined by the NFL after the incident.

DiSandro was on the scoreboard at the Sixers' home game against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night - a game the Sixers won 125-114.

big dom in the house.🫡 pic.twitter.com/3xKnkymFJJ — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 9, 2023

Calls on social media to "Free Big Dom" are only going to intensify after this absence. Former Eagles defensive tackle Beau Allen said all he wants for Christmas is to see Big Dom back on the sidelines again.

All I want for Christmas is Dom back on the sidelines #freedom #freedomfighter pic.twitter.com/q4oSD5tUll — Beau Allen (@Beau_Allen) December 9, 2023

You can even buy a "Big Dom" hoodie and 100% of the proceeds will go toward the Eagles Autism Foundation.