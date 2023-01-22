Watch CBS News
Watch: Jason Kelce's daughter sings Eagles' fight song

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Fans were excited after Eagles beat the Giants
Fans were excited after Eagles beat the Giants 01:54

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles fans across the Delaware Valley are still celebrating Saturday night's impressive 38-7 victory over the New York Giants in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, including Jason Kelce's daughter. 

On Sunday morning, Kelce, the Eagles' starting center, shared a video of his daughter, Wyatt, singing "E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles! Yay!" from her crib. 

"What have we done?" Kelce jokingly says in the video. 

Well, you haven't done anything wrong. Starting them young as an Eagles fan is the best way to do it. 

Has Kelce created a monster? Quite possibly. But, that's not a bad thing. 

The Eagles will play the winner of the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL championship game next week. 

Tickets for the game will go on sale later this week. 

First published on January 22, 2023 / 12:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

