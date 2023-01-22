Eagles announce ticket sale for NFC Championship Game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As Eagles fans wake up Sunday morning, there may be no question more pressing than finding out where to get tickets for the NFC Championship Game. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The Eagles say their tickets can only be bought on Ticketmaster and that there is a four-ticket limit per household.

Also, tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Organizers are expecting high demand and recommend logging into the ticket platform early to get a ticket for the upcoming game.