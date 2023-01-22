Watch CBS News
Local News

Eagles announce ticket sale for NFC Championship Game

By Andreas Copes

/ CBS Philadelphia

Fans were excited after Eagles beat the Giants
Fans were excited after Eagles beat the Giants 01:54

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As Eagles fans wake up Sunday morning, there may be no question more pressing than finding out where to get tickets for the NFC Championship Game. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The Eagles say their tickets can only be bought on Ticketmaster and that there is a four-ticket limit per household.

Also, tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Organizers are expecting high demand and recommend logging into the ticket platform early to get a ticket for the upcoming game.

First published on January 22, 2023 / 8:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.