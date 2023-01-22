When will the Eagles host the NFC championship game?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles dominated the Giants on Saturday night, 38-7, in the divisional round at Lincoln Financial Field to advance to the NFC championship game for the seventh time since 2001.

Jalen Hurts had three total touchdowns and looked more like his normal self in the victory in his second game back from a shoulder injury.

The NFC championship game will be next Sunday at 3 p.m. on Fox at the Linc. The Eagles will play the winner of the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys, which play at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

Philadelphia split the season series against the Dallas Cowboys. If Dallas wins on Sunday night, it would be the fifth time the NFC East rivals met in the playoffs.

The Eagles are 1-3 against the Cowboys in the playoffs. The lone Eagles' win came in the 1980 NFC championship game. The Birds would later lose to the then-Oakland Raiders in the Super Bowl.

The 49ers and Eagles last met during the 2021 season, a 17-11 loss for the Birds.

The 49ers are 4-point favorites on Sunday night against Dallas, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

Regardless of who wins, the winner of the 49ers and the Cowboys will have to battle the Eagles in the Linc to advance to the Super Bowl.

Tickets for the NFC title game go on sale later this week.