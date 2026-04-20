James R. Ludlow School removed from School District of Philadelphia's proposed closure list

James R. Ludlow School has been removed from the list of Philadelphia public schools set to close under the school district's long-term facilities plan, the superintendent said Monday.

The elementary school in North Philadelphia would remain open, Superintendent Tony B. Watlington said during a press conference Monday.

The School District of Philadelphia's original plan called for 20 schools to close. Then, in February, it was reduced to 18 and now, 17.

The closures are part of a 10-year long-term plan that could reshape over 300 school buildings across the city, the district says.

The final recommendations Watlington shared Monday include increasing the price tag from $2.8 billion to $3 billion, the number of school modernizations from 159 to 169 and planned investments in Council District 3 from $205 million to $331 million and in Council District 5 from $299 million to $330 million.

The Council District 3 investments would fund projects at three elementary schools — Anderson, Bryant and Mitchell — and a pool renovation at Motivation High School, Watlington said.

The superintendent said the Council District 5 investments would go toward the school district's North Philadelphia Promise Zone.

The school district has the master plan shared online with a full list of closures, though the final recommendations haven't been updated as of this story's publication.

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers said the teachers' union "is not satisfied with these minor adjustments to a process that will be hugely disruptive to school communities, will absolutely drive families and staff out of the district and is counterproductive to efforts to secure additional funding via the rideshare tax."

If the school district's plan receives approval, the changes would go into effect beginning in the 2027-28 school year.

The school district's board will vote on the proposed plan Thursday.