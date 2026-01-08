Mayor Parker, Philadelphia district leaders push for year-round schools, address vacant buildings

Philadelphia's public schools took center stage Wednesday as Mayor Cherelle Parker and district leaders outlined a vision focused on expanding year-round learning, opening new schools in North Philadelphia and addressing long-vacant school buildings across the city.

During the School District of Philadelphia's annual State of the Schools address, Mayor Parker emphasized the need to move beyond the traditional academic calendar to better serve students and working families.

"I want year-round schooling for our young people in the City of Philadelphia," Parker said.

New Promise Zone Schools Planned

Superintendent Tony Watlington announced plans to open two new optional choice schools in what he called North Philadelphia's Promise Zone — a K–8 school and a high school.

District leaders say the schools will be modeled after the Harlem Children's Zone in New York, a nationally recognized education model that combines academics with wraparound community support. Philadelphia would be the first major city to replicate the approach with support from Harlem Children's Zone founder Geoffrey Canada.

The schools will also partner with Temple University's Future Scholars Initiative, and are expected to operate as state-of-the-art, year-round schools.

Extended Day, Extended Year Expansion

The new schools build on Mayor Parker's existing Extended Day, Extended Year initiative, which expands learning opportunities beyond the traditional school day and calendar.

District officials say the program provides tutoring, enrichment activities, and free, safe, and reliable care for working families — while also giving students opportunities to explore athletics, arts, and new interests.

So far the city says 40 schools — including both traditional public schools and charter schools — are participating, serving more than 12,000 students.

Participation in the district's winter break programs has surged. This year, enrollment jumped to nearly 87%, up from just over 60% the previous year.

Vacant School Buildings Addressed

Closing out the address, Mayor Parker also acknowledged the city's more than 20 vacant school buildings, calling them public safety concerns and a missed opportunity for neighborhoods.

The mayor said she plans to work with city planning officials to develop a strategy for those properties, with the goal of announcing a plan by March.