A.J. Brown: Exchange with Jalen Hurts during Eagles-Vikings game taken "out of context"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown wants to clear the air. He isn't "beefing" with his quarterback.

The clip seen during the Eagles' 34-28 win over the Vikings last Thursday was taken "out of context" and isn't "a big deal," he said.

Brown said he and Jalen Hurts are "still on the same page."

"This is a game that we both love and I want everybody to understand that emotions run high and that's kind of what happens, too," Brown told reporters Thursday. "That doesn't mean it's the end of the world. It doesn't mean I'm beefing with Jalen."

AJ Brown discusses why he was so upset on the sidelines during the win over the Vikings last week. And also why he left without talking about it. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/E7XvJZ3Avz — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) September 21, 2023

The broadcast showed Brown and Hurts having what appeared to be a spat between a star wide receiver and his QB. The clip also showed Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni having to intervene and break up the exchange.

At the time of the dispute, Brown had been targeted just four times.

Afterward, Hurts went to Brown in three of his next four throws -- an incompletion, a 25-yard touchdown nullified by a Rashaad Penny hold and another incompletion on the next play.

The 18-play, 9-minute drive ended with a punt.

"I want you all to know, no, it was not about targets," said Brown, who finished last week's game with four catches and 29 yards.

Brown said the sideline exchange was a discussion between himself and Hurts about something that happened earlier in the game.

He admitted Thursday that he left Lincoln Financial Field without talking after last week's game "because my emotion was high."

"I had to remove myself," Brown said, adding he had to clear his mind before talking to the media.

After the win over Minnesota, both Sirianni and Hurts addressed the video clip and Sirianni said the conversations on the field will remain "private."

"Y'all don't need to know what was going on there," the head coach said.

Hurts called Brown a "great teammate, a great friend."

"Everybody wants to make plays," Hurts said. "Everybody wants to contribute. I have no worries about him."

Brown set an Eagles record for receiving yards in his first season in Philadelphia last year, catching 88 balls for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Eagles acquired Brown from the Titans during a draft night trade in 2022 and signed him to a four-year, $100 million extension.

In two games this season, Brown has 11 catches on 16 targets, 108 yards and no scores.

Birds fans will have to wait until Monday night to see what happens next.

The Eagles will kick off against the Buccaneers in Tampa on Monday Night Football in a matchup of two 2-0 teams.

Will Hurts and Brown hook up for a big game? Stay tuned.