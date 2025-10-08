Pennsylvania AG has message for customers with unused Iron Hill Brewery gift cards

The Pennsylvania attorney general has a message for customers with unused gift cards from the abruptly closed Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant. Don't throw them away because they may not be worthless.

Attorney General Dave Sunday says customers who bought unused gift cards to the brewpub should dispute the purchases with their credit card companies and file a complaint with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General's Bureau of Consumer Protection.

Sunday says customers who can't redeem their gift cards and rewards can file a complaint by calling 717-787-3391 or online here.

"The sudden closure of this popular chain of restaurants has left Pennsylvanians with questions and concerns about gift cards and rewards balances," Sunday said in a statement. "We will continue to track developments in this matter on behalf of impacted consumers."

Last month, Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant closed all its remaining locations and declared bankruptcy in New Jersey. The closure came weeks after the brewpub announced the closing of three locations, including its flagship in Newark, Delaware, which opened in 1996.

The business posted signs on the doors of its 16 locations and made social media posts informing of the closure.

"It has been our pleasure to serve you, and we are deeply grateful for your support, friendship, and loyalty over the years," Iron Hill wrote on social media on Thursday, Sept. 25. "We sincerely hope to return in the future, and when we do, we promise to welcome you with open arms."