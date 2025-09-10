Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant closes 3 locations in Philadelphia region

Three Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant locations have closed in the Philadelphia region, including its flagship brewpub in Newark, Delaware, as part of a "changing business landscape," company executives said in a statement Wednesday.

Iron Hill closed restaurants in Chestnut Hill in Philadelphia, in the Voorhees Town Center in Camden County, New Jersey, and on East Main Street in Newark, Delaware, its first location that opened in 1996.

"Iron Hill emphasizes that this decision was not made lightly, and it remains deeply appreciative of the opportunity to be part of these local communities," the company's statement said. "Guests are encouraged to visit nearby Iron Hill locations, where they can continue to expect the same great food, fresh craft beer, and friendly service that have defined the Iron Hill experience for nearly three decades."

The brewpub has 13 locations still open throughout the Philly area, including one in Center City Philadelphia, Maple Shade, New Jersey and Wilmington, Delaware. Other locations can be found on its website.

The brewery and restaurant also has two locations in South Carolina and one in Georgia.

"At Iron Hill, our team is deeply committed to creating memorable culinary experiences, award-winning beers and delivering exceptional hospitality," Iron Hill CEO Mark Kirke said in a statement. "While we are closing a few locations, this is truly part of a larger growth story-we are evolving, strengthening our brand, and positioning Iron Hill for long-term success."