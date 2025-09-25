Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant abruptly closing all locations

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant abruptly closed its remaining locations Thursday, weeks after announcing the closure of three restaurants in the Philadelphia region.

No immediate reasoning was offered by the restaurant for the closure.

"It has been our pleasure to serve you, and we are deeply grateful for your support, friendship, and loyalty over the years," Iron Hill wrote on social media. "We sincerely hope to return in the future, and when we do, we promise to welcome you with open arms."

A sign announcing the closure is hanging on the door of the Iron Hill brewpub on Market Street in Philadelphia.

Earlier this month, Iron Hill announced the closure of three locations, including its flagship brewpub in Newark, Delaware, which opened in 1996, as part of a "changing business landscape."

Company executives said at the time they were "deeply committed to creating memorable culinary experiences, award-winning beers and delivering exceptional hospitality."

"While we are closing a few locations, this is truly part of a larger growth story — we are evolving, strengthening our brand, and positioning Iron Hill for long-term success," Iron Hill CEO Mark Kirke said in a statement on Sept. 10.

Two weeks later, the restaurant and brewery is now closing all locations.

CBS News Philadelphia is reaching out to the restaurant leadership and will have more on the closure as we get information.