1 arrested, inmate hospitalized after stabbing inside Northeast Philadelphia prison, police say

One inmate was hospitalized after a stabbing inside the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center in Northeast Philadelphia Saturday evening, police said.

Philadelphia police found out about the stabbing inside the prison on State Road at 6 p.m. in the Holmesburg neighborhood.

A 32-year-old man was stabbed multiple times to his head and face, police said.

The man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital by medics and was listed as stable.

An arrest was made and no weapons were recovered.

This incident happened just a day later after two inmates were injured from a double stabbing inside the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility.