2 inmates injured after stabbing inside Northeast Philadelphia prison, police say

Two inmates were hospitalized after a double stabbing inside the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Northeast Philadelphia Friday evening, police said.

Authorities found out about the double stabbing inside the prison on State Road in the Holmesburg neighborhood around 7:24 p.m.

Police said a 30-year-old man was stabbed three times in his back and a 31-year-old man was stabbed in the head.

Both inmates were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and are listed as stable.

It's unclear what the inmates were stabbed with but Philadelphia police said the weapons were recovered from the scene.