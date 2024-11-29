Watch CBS News
Crime

2 inmates injured after stabbing inside Northeast Philadelphia prison, police say

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

Two inmates were hospitalized after a double stabbing inside the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Northeast Philadelphia Friday evening, police said.

Authorities found out about the double stabbing inside the prison on State Road in the Holmesburg neighborhood around 7:24 p.m.

Police said a 30-year-old man was stabbed three times in his back and a 31-year-old man was stabbed in the head.

Both inmates were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and are listed as stable.

It's unclear what the inmates were stabbed with but Philadelphia police said the weapons were recovered from the scene.

Taleisha Newbill

Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.

