Imani Ringgold, 20-year-old woman killed in West Philadelphia shooting, wasn't the intended target, police say

Imani Ringgold, the 20-year-old woman gunned down after picking up lunch in West Philadelphia earlier this week, was not the intended target of the shooting, police said Friday.

Police have also identified two of the four suspects in this homicide case and are asking for the public's help tracking them down.

Ringgold was fatally shot and two others were injured on the 5900 block of Market Street the evening of Tuesday, April 7.

Philadelphia police

Ringgold had just picked up food at a business on that block and was heading to her workplace when she encountered the shooters, according to police.

"Due to the timing and her proximity to the scene, it is likely she was mistaken for an individual within the intended group," police said in a news release.

Suspects in shooting identified

Police are looking to locate two male suspects in the shooting: 26-year-old Mustafa King and 21-year-old Zaire Manning.

Philadelphia police say 26-year-old Mustafa King and 21-year-old Zaire Manning are wanted for the shooting that killed 20-year-old Imani Ringgold on Tuesday, April 7. Philadelphia Police

Mugshots of the two suspects were released Friday. Police are still working to identify two other suspects seen on surveillance video.

Second car may be involved with shooting

Investigators say surveillance video showed a small dark SUV pull up to 60th and Market before three individuals — believed to be men wearing masks — got out and opened fire directly at the young woman.

Police later tracked down that vehicle, but it was abandoned.

In Friday's news release, police said they are seeking information on a second vehicle that may have been used by the suspects.

Surveillance images show a vehicle that may be connected to the suspects in a fatal shooting at 60th and Market streets in West Philadelphia on April 7, 2026. Philadelphia Police

Surveillance images of that second vehicle were released Friday.

As with all homicides in the city, a $20,000 reward is available for information leading to an arrest and conviction.