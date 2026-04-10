Imani Ringgold, 20-year-old woman killed in West Philadelphia shooting, wasn't the intended target, police say
Imani Ringgold, the 20-year-old woman gunned down after picking up lunch in West Philadelphia earlier this week, was not the intended target of the shooting, police said Friday.
Police have also identified two of the four suspects in this homicide case and are asking for the public's help tracking them down.
Ringgold was fatally shot and two others were injured on the 5900 block of Market Street the evening of Tuesday, April 7.
Ringgold had just picked up food at a business on that block and was heading to her workplace when she encountered the shooters, according to police.
"Due to the timing and her proximity to the scene, it is likely she was mistaken for an individual within the intended group," police said in a news release.
Suspects in shooting identified
Police are looking to locate two male suspects in the shooting: 26-year-old Mustafa King and 21-year-old Zaire Manning.
Mugshots of the two suspects were released Friday. Police are still working to identify two other suspects seen on surveillance video.
Second car may be involved with shooting
Investigators say surveillance video showed a small dark SUV pull up to 60th and Market before three individuals — believed to be men wearing masks — got out and opened fire directly at the young woman.
Police later tracked down that vehicle, but it was abandoned.
In Friday's news release, police said they are seeking information on a second vehicle that may have been used by the suspects.
Surveillance images of that second vehicle were released Friday.
As with all homicides in the city, a $20,000 reward is available for information leading to an arrest and conviction.