1 dead, 2 hurt in West Philadelphia shooting, police say

One person died and two others were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in West Philadelphia, police said.

A woman died at the hospital after she was shot near 60th and Market streets around 6:20 p.m., Philadelphia police said. A man and another woman were also shot and taken to the hospital. They are in stable condition, according to police.

Police are investigating the shooting but have not made any arrests or identified a motive for the shooting.

This is a developing story.