Drivers caught on video doing illegal street stunts, donuts in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Exclusive video shows drivers doing illegal stunts in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park early Monday morning.
CBS News Philadelphia photographer, Fletcher Rumbaugh, shot the video near the Edgely Fields.
ALSO SEE: City council approves legislation cracking down on Philadelphia street racing
You can see several drivers doing doughnuts in the street as crowds of people watch.
Police said this is a common and dangerous problem in some parts of the city.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.