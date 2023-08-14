Watch CBS News
Drivers caught on video doing illegal street stunts, donuts in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Exclusive video shows drivers doing illegal stunts in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park early Monday morning.

CBS News Philadelphia photographer, Fletcher Rumbaugh, shot the video near the Edgely Fields.

ALSO SEE: City council approves legislation cracking down on Philadelphia street racing

You can see several drivers doing doughnuts in the street as crowds of people watch.

Police said this is a common and dangerous problem in some parts of the city.

