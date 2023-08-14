Drivers caught on video doing illegal street stunts, donuts in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park

Drivers do illegal stunts, donuts in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Exclusive video shows drivers doing illegal stunts in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park early Monday morning.

CBS News Philadelphia photographer, Fletcher Rumbaugh, shot the video near the Edgely Fields.

You can see several drivers doing doughnuts in the street as crowds of people watch.

Police said this is a common and dangerous problem in some parts of the city.