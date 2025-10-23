Illegal dumping in Philadelphia will soon result in costlier fines as city launches new task force

Illegal dumping has long been a challenge in Philadelphia, and while city officials say they're focused on stopping it, they need more help. That help could come in the form of a new task force, which was announced Thursday afternoon.

Philly police said just this year at the intersection of Logan Triangle at 10th and Courtland streets, they've had 28 dumping incidents — and issued fines worth around $1.8 million. However, this is a significant problem throughout the city, and leaders are now seeking to enlist even more resources to address this issue.

"Frustrating, depressing, and it was almost hopeless," said Cecil Hankins, who has lived in the Logan neighborhood for almost 40 years.

Hankins said illegal dumping has been a near-constant problem.

"Everything from building a house to tearing it down, we see it here," he said. "I mean, they dump almost every day and every night."

City leaders have made cracking down on illegal dumping a focus. City Solicitor Renee Garcia said this year, the city has won judgments of more than $3.7 million in fines, but leaders say more work is needed.

"We have hundreds of illegal dumping complaints that go unenforced," Carlton Williams, the director of the Office of Clean and Green Initiatives, said. "And so our goal is to try to make sure that we have more people in the street to try to address those that are not being held accountable."

On Thursday, the city unveiled its new illegal dumping task force, which is made up of 40 Parks and Rec park rangers and officers from the sanitation department. Officials said these members will investigate complaints, mostly using the more than 470 cameras now dedicated to illegal dumping.

"This is the message that we have to send across the city," Williams said. "This type of behavior will not be tolerated, and it's going to cost you."

But the biggest change comes in fines. Previously, officials said these members could only issue citations worth up to $300. Now, as part of the task force, they can issue the same fines as Philly police, which are worth up to $5,000 per item.

Officials said it's a move to hit illegal dumpers where it hurts most — their pockets. Neighbors said they think this task force can help.

"If people realize the city is serious about illegal dumping, and they have boots on the ground, then yes, people will think twice," Hankins said.

The task force officially launches on Nov. 3. It's just one part of the city's broader plan to stop illegal dumping. That effort includes partnerships between Philly police, the Philadelphia Parking Authority, Sanitation Department, community groups and more.