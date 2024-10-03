Activists call on Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker to do more to end illegal dumping

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Community activists held a rather satirical birthday party in North Philadelphia on Thursday to call for an end to what they claim is a vicious cycle of illegal trash dumping.

Activists said while they appreciate Parker's clean and green initiatives, they want a permanent fix to what they call illegal dumpsites in the city.

Last month, the Parker administration celebrated the completion of the mayor's One Philly, United City Citywide Cleaning Program. From June 3 through Aug. 30, city officials said they completed more than 61,000 quality-of-life services.

Dozens of neighborhood activists gathered on the corner of 6th and Somerset streets in North Philly to call for an end to illegal dumping.

"Mayor Parker we appeal to you. Expand your clean and green program to include a strong prevention and enforcement initiative," said Maurice Sampson, who is the Eastern Pennsylvania Director for Clean Water Action.

Activists said the corner of 6th and Somerset streets is an example of a legacy dumpsite.

Organizers define the legacy dump sites as residential areas like Front and Gurney streets in Kensington, where there is an endless cycle of cleanups and dumping.

Activists want Parker and the city to do more to end that vicious cycle.

"We love her clean and green program but unless it's buttressed by enforcements, prevention, education and outreach cleanup is not going to be enough," said Teea Tynes, the co-director of the Trash Academy, a group that addresses issues of trash throughout the city.

The Trash Academy wants the city to establish several convenient sanitation centers to give people a place to dump trash, declare zero tolerance for illegal dumping and enforce penalties for those who break laws.

"There's a number of things that we're doing as a city to address those issues," said Carlton Williams, who is the director of Clean and Green initiatives for the Parker administration.

Williams said the city has prosecuted more than two dozen illegal dumpsters so far this year and they're also expanding their camera program to help crack down on illegal dumping.

"Our law department has prosecuted this year alone since 2024 over 26 cases of illegal dumpers that lead to $1.4 million in fines back to the city of Philadelphia," Williams said.

"Right now, we have over 275 cameras specifically dedicated to dumpsites where people frequently dump and we get that data from 311 and community complaints," he added.

Activists remain hopeful for a permanent solution by 2028.

The city currently has Sanitation Convenience Centers free for people to dispose of larger items like mattresses, kitchen appliances and tires but commercial contractors need a permit from the Department of Environmental Protection.