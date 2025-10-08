Watch CBS News
Local News

Watch Live: Philadelphia announces plans to fight illegal trash dumping in North Philly neighborhoods

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt,
Nate Sylves

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

In an effort to curb illegal dumping in Philadelphia, the city is partnering with a local youth organization and a recycling center to take out the trash that never should have been there.

North10, a community group in the Hunting Park-East Tioga neighborhood, and Richard S. Burns & Co., a local recycling business, are joining forces to take care of five illegal dumping hotspots, North10 said in a news release.

More details about the partnership and the hotspots they will monitor will be announced in an 11 a.m. news conference. You can watch that live in the player above or wherever CBS News Philadelphia is streaming.

Representatives, including Philadelphia Director of Clean and Green Carlton Williams, North10 Executive Director Josh Klaris and Allen Burns, CEO of Richard S. Burns & Co.

The partnership will also make vouchers available for legal waste disposal that will be redeemable at Burns.

CBS News Philadelphia's Liz Crawford reported in August that the city has hundreds of cameras available to catch violators, and that fines had increased over the last few years from $300 to $5,000.

Illegal dumping surged during the summer sanitation workers' strike.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue