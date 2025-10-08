Watch Live: Philadelphia announces plans to fight illegal trash dumping in North Philly neighborhoods

In an effort to curb illegal dumping in Philadelphia, the city is partnering with a local youth organization and a recycling center to take out the trash that never should have been there.

North10, a community group in the Hunting Park-East Tioga neighborhood, and Richard S. Burns & Co., a local recycling business, are joining forces to take care of five illegal dumping hotspots, North10 said in a news release.

More details about the partnership and the hotspots they will monitor will be announced in an 11 a.m. news conference. You can watch that live in the player above or wherever CBS News Philadelphia is streaming.

Representatives, including Philadelphia Director of Clean and Green Carlton Williams, North10 Executive Director Josh Klaris and Allen Burns, CEO of Richard S. Burns & Co.

The partnership will also make vouchers available for legal waste disposal that will be redeemable at Burns.

CBS News Philadelphia's Liz Crawford reported in August that the city has hundreds of cameras available to catch violators, and that fines had increased over the last few years from $300 to $5,000.

Illegal dumping surged during the summer sanitation workers' strike.

This is a developing story and will be updated.