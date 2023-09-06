Hurricane Lee's path and timeline: Meteorologists project when and where the storm may hit

Hurricane Lee likely to impact East Coast Hurricane Lee set to impact East Coast, forecasters say 01:46

Hurricane Lee strengthened rapidly Thursday into a major Category 5 storm before weakening back to a Category 2 on Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said.

Its effects are expected to be felt along the U.S. East Coast starting on Monday, with dangerous surf and rip currents expected.

The hurricane center warned Sunday that "dangerous surf and rip currents are expected to begin along most of the U.S. East Coast" starting on Monday and then "worsen through the week."

Lee had intensified quickly over the Atlantic Ocean's very warm waters, growing from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday all the way to a Category 5 hurricane Thursday night.

Hurricane Lee spaghetti models

Spaghetti weather models, or spaghetti plots, are computer models showing the possible paths a storm may take as it develops. These models don't predict the impact or when a storm may hit, according to the Weather Channel, but focus on showing which areas might potentially be at risk.

Spaghetti models for Hurricane Lee mostly show the storm traveling over the ocean. A spaghetti model for Lee created Saturday, seen below, shows most projected paths curving northward and remaining out over the Atlantic, skirting the U.S. coast, but a few veer more to the west for a potential impact along the U.S. Mid-Atlantic or New England coast late next week.

Another set was posted by The Weather Channel's Jim Cantore Friday, who wrote: "Some solutions into late next week (shown below) are too close to ignore. Some don't touch land. This is all common with something in the 7-10 day away range."

Where is Hurricane Lee heading?

As of 5 a.m. ET on Sunday, Lee had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, down significantly from 150 mph it hit on Friday. Its center was about 285 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands, and it was traveling west-northwest at 9 mph over the Atlantic.

Lee's center is forecast to pass "well to the north of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico into early next week."

The Leewards are a group of islands where the Caribbean Sea meets the western Atlantic Ocean, and include the Virgin Islands, St. Kitts & Nevis, Antigua & Barbuda, St. Martin, St. Barthelemy and Guadeloupe.

Large ocean swells generated by Lee reached the Lesser Antilles Saturday, and would reach the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, Bermuda, the Turks and Caicos Islands and Hispaniola throughout the weekend, the hurricane center said.

"These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions," the agency reported.

There are no coastal warnings or watches in effect at this time, the hurricane center said.

Where will Hurricane Lee make landfall?

Right now, it's too early to say whether Hurricane Lee will make landfall, or where it would hit if it does, forecasters said.

CBS News senior weather and climate producer David Parkinson said Friday the chances of Lee hitting land were below 2% from New Jersey on south; below 10% for Long Island, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts; and below 20% for northern New England, adding that forecasters will have a much clearer picture of Lee's likely path by the middle of next week.

Parkinson laid out a few possible scenarios for Lee. One would involve a cold front coming off the East Coast that could trap Lee and push it north against the coastline, bringing potentially stormy weather to areas along the coast.

However, if no cold front forms, Parkinson explained, Lee would then potentially stay out at sea for a longer period until it reaches Newfoundland and Labrador in Canada. By that point, it may be significantly weakened.

Chris Warren, meteorologist for The Weather Channel, said Friday that a jet stream that is currently dipping south could help determine whether Lee goes "well away from land, or much closer."

Warren added that "regardless" of Lee's path, it will still bring "large waves and dangerous rip currents up and down the East Coast."

Will Hurricane Lee hit the Northeast?

CBS New York reports the forecast models have been going back and forth on the track of the storm — at first, on Sunday night, they were suggesting a landfall in the Mid-Atlantic region, then on Monday, going out to sea. As of Wednesday, the track was closer to the East Coast.

The ECMWF, or European model, has Lee staying out to sea and not making a direct landfall, but coming very close to the U.S. mainland. Meanwhile, the GFS, or American model, has Lee scraping Cape Cod, and then heading into the Canadian Maritimes.

"At this time, most longer range models do NOT have Lee making landfall anywhere on the East Coast, including New England," CBS Boston reports.

However, it adds, "This is a very long-range forecast and LOTS can and will change in the coming days. So, by no means should anyone on the East Coast (or in New England) write this storm off and put your guard down."

Dangerous surf and rip currents are expected to begin along most of the U.S. East Coast Sunday and Monday and worsen through the week, the NHC said in an update Saturday morning.

Is Hurricane Lee going to hit Florida?

Hurricane Lee is not forecast to impact Florida. CBS Miami chief meteorologist and hurricane specialist Ivan Cabrera Lee said the storm system is expected to turn to the north and away from the southeastern U.S. coast, but weather experts will continue to monitor its progress and track it closely.

Florida is currently recovering from Hurricane Idalia, which made landfall along the Gulf Coast last Wednesday and left a trail of damage across the Big Bend region — the area where the Florida peninsula meets the panhandle. The storm caused severe flooding in Florida and other states including Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, before moving out to sea. Several deaths have been attributed to the storm, and the financial toll of the hurricane could reach $20 billion, CBS News previously reported.

Will Hurricane Lee hit the Carolinas?

Some models show the hurricane passing close to the Carolina coast, but according to CBS affiliate WNCN in Raleigh-Durham, there are "no indicators this storm will directly impact North Carolina" at this time.

Forecasters at the station said that "steering flows should take Hurricane Lee away from the East Coast," with the storm expected to curve north, then northeast.

What are the hurricane category wind speeds?

Hurricanes are rated on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, which includes five categories based on the storm's sustained wind speeds. Here is a look at how the categories break down and how the National Hurricane Center describes the potential level of damage such storms can cause if they make landfall:

Category 1: Sustained wind speed of 74-95 mph

"Very dangerous winds will produce some damage"

Category 2: Sustained wind speed of 96-110 mph

"Extremely dangerous winds will cause extensive damage"

Category 3: Sustained wind speed of 111-129 mph

"Devastating damage will occur"

Category 4: Sustained wind speed of 130-156 mph

"Catastrophic damage will occur"

Category 5: Sustained wind speed of 157 mph or higher

"Catastrophic damage will occur"

Any storm of Category 3 or higher is considered a "major hurricane" with the potential for "significant loss of life and damage."