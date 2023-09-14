Hurricane Lee not expected to directly hit New York, Connecticut or New Jersey, but storm may impact Long Island's coast

LONG BEACH, N.Y. - Even though New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are not expecting a direct hit from Hurricane Lee, Long Island shore towns are preparing for potential impacts from the storm.

Despite it being a gorgeous day Thursday, there's pretty rough surf out on Long Beach, providing a glimpse of what's ahead.

Even though Hurricane Lee isn't expected to make landfall on Long Island, officials want to be prepared, and gave an update on their plans.

The Town of Hempstead Storm Response Team has been mobilized. Crews will be securing boats and other seaside equipment, clearing storm drains, and reinforcing town beaches to protect low-lying communities.

Gov. Kathy Hochul also deployed 50 National Guard members to Long Island to help.

As of Thursday, high surf, dangerous rip currents and beach erosion are the biggest threats to the Tri-State Area. Plus, a new moon starting Thursday will further stir the swelling tide.

A track shift can always happen, which is why it's important to be ready.

Hurricane season isn't over, so it's a good time to prepare at home. Always have a go-bag ready, that includes water, food, medication, a cellphone with charger, backup batteries, flashlight, first aid kit and whistle.

To keep people safe, swimming at Hempstead Town beaches will not be allowed through the end of the week.