Lee makes landfall in Canada after moving up Atlantic Ocean as a hurricane

State of emergency declared for Maine, Massachusetts ahead of Hurricane Lee's arrival

Lee made landfall in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia on Saturday as a post-tropical cyclone, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, according to the hurricane center.

The onetime hurricane moved up the Atlantic Ocean this week, threatening the U.S. East Coast with life-threatening surf and rip currents.

On Saturday, Lee was lashing parts of New England with heavy rain and dangerous storm surge.

Lee made landfall in far western Nova Scotia at around 4 p.m. EDT, the hurricane center said.

The center of the storm was located about 50 miles east-southeast of Eastport, Maine, and about 135 miles west of Halifax, Nova Scotia, the hurricane center said.

