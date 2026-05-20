Buried by interest on credit card debt? Here's how you can start digging out.

Debt can build fast, even for people who were once financially stable.

That was the case for Ben James, who says the pandemic disrupted his self‑employment income and sent his finances spiraling.

"It's pretty defeating," he said.

The Philadelphia man said his debt quickly ballooned as he relied on credit cards to cover everyday expenses.

"I had about $30,000 in credit card debt," he said. "I was starting to have stress dreams about finances, and I am not a person who stresses easily."

With credit card interest rates topping 20%, he said it felt nearly impossible to make progress with only a small fraction of his monthly payment actually going toward his principal.

"I realized that there was no digging out of it," he said. "I would have had to have doubled my income."

Credit counseling

Financial experts say his situation isn't unique.

"This is a very common situation in the United States," said Thomas Nitzsche with Money Management International (MMI). "Unsecured debt is at a record high, interest rates are near record highs, and it's no surprise that you can't get ahead."

Nitzsche recommends nonprofit credit counseling, like what's offered by MMI, which can help lower interest rates and create more manageable payment plans.

That approach changed everything for James.

He says he went from paying as much as $3,000 a month to about $600, putting him on track to be debt‑free in roughly four years.

"I'm nearing that 50% point on the plan," he said. "I'm making serious headway on it, so it feels good."

James is enrolled in what's known as a debt management plan, which consolidates debt into a single monthly payment. Fees typically average around $25 a month and may be waived depending on income.

The Financial Counseling Association of America, a national association representing financial counseling companies, can help you find a certified credit counselor. You can also seek help through the National Foundation for Credit Counseling, the nation's largest nonprofit financial counseling organization.

Ask for a lower rate

In some cases, consumers might be able to lower their own interest rates.

A LendingTree survey found that about three‑quarters of people who asked their creditor for a lower interest rate got one, shaving off 6% on average.

Customers with good credit — or long‑standing loyalty to their bank — may have even more leverage, according to Nitzsche. In many cases, he said, a lender would rather reduce your rate than lose your business entirely.

Creditor hardship plans

If you're having trouble keeping up with payments and are unable to get your rate lowered, some creditors may also offer hardship programs to help you avoid defaulting.

Creditor hardship programs generally offer temporarily reduced payments, interest-only payments, deferred payments, or a temporary payment pause, according to MMI.

Most hardship programs are only intended to be short-term.