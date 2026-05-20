What is credit counseling? When it may be time to ask for help

As more families feel squeezed by rising costs and growing debt, credit counseling might offer a path forward.

But many people are not sure what it is or when to turn to it.

What is credit counseling?

Credit counseling is often offered by nonprofit agencies to help people understand their finances and create a plan to get out of debt.

Counselors review your full financial picture, including:

Income and monthly expenses

Credit card balances and interest rates

Other debts, such as medical bills or personal loans

From there, they work with you to:

Build a realistic budget

Explore repayment strategies

Potentially enroll in a debt management plan, which can consolidate payments and reduce interest rates

The goal is not quick fixes but a structured, sustainable plan.

"We just need to come up with a plan, we need to understand where you're at right now, what type of debt you have, the status of the debt, how much debt, the interest rates, the assets, your income flow," said Thomas Nitzsche of Money Management International, one of the nation's largest nonprofit financial counseling agencies.

Why people wait too long

Experts say many people delay getting help because of stigma and shame.

"One of the biggest blockers to people reaching out for help and getting solutions is the stigma and the shame," Nitzsche said. "They take it very personally, like it's some sort of moral failure."

That mindset can keep people stuck, minimizing the problem until a crisis hits.

"We sort of minimize the problem," Nitzsche said. "There's this moment of reckoning, of like I need to do something, and I probably need help."

When to consider credit counseling

Financial counselors say it may be time to reach out if you:

Struggle to make minimum payments on credit cards

Carry high-interest debt that is growing instead of shrinking

Feel overwhelmed or unsure where your money is going

Are getting calls from creditors

Have been denied loans or balance transfers due to low credit

Feel stress affecting your sleep or daily life

Many clients wait until they reach this point, often carrying tens of thousands of dollars in credit card debt and feeling out of options, according to Nitzsche.

"They're usually carrying upwards of $30,000 in just unsecured debt, mostly credit card debt," Nitzsche said. "They're often coming to us with a sub-600 credit score."

What to expect

Counselors say the experience is often different than people expect.

"The first thing we try to do is just let them know that, hey, you're not alone," Nitzsche said.

Sessions are typically:

Confidential

Nonjudgmental

Focused on education and long-term solutions

For many clients, that reassurance makes a difference.

"One of the most common themes we hear from our clients is, I wish I would have called you sooner," he said. "This was not as bad as I thought it would be."