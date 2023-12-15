How Diner en Blanc inspired this Black-owned charcuterie business

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If not for Diner en Blanc, Robyn Baxter might not have started her business selling delicious handcrafted charcuterie boards.

In the annual event, thousands of people dress all in white before they dine out at a location kept secret until the last minute.

"It all started right after the pandemic with Diner En Blanc," Baxter said. "I had been attending for six years, and every year I showed up with a board. And every year, someone stopped at my table and asked 'Where did you get this board from?'"

That sparked the start of her artisan business Jlux Charcuterie. On Friday, another Shop Black Business Friday, Baxter joined CBS News Philadelphia and showed us some of her high-in-demand work.

Philadelphia business owners welcome the return of the effort to support minority-owned businesses after City Council passed a resolution declaring every Friday in December Shop Black Business Friday.

As she gets close to five years in business, Baxter says she couldn't do it alone.

"We've had the opportunity to network with several other Black-owned businesses who have been tremendous in us helping to get our foot out there," Baxter said.

Baxter showcased a favorite board amongst customers called "The gang is all here." It consists of three premium types of meat, four to five artisan cheeses and fruit.

Robyn Baxter shows us one of her high-in-demand Jlux Charcuterie boards live during the CBS News Philadelphia morning shows. CBS News Philadelphia

This small business is almost fully booked for the holidays. High in demand are their grazing tables, which start at $1,200 and everything is custom-made.

But if you want to learn how to make a board at home, J-Lux offers classes.

"Our beginning classes introduce you to what charcuterie is," Baxter said.

Participants will also learn the importance of pairing wines with these specialty boards.

To book visit JluxCharcuterie.com.