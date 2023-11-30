Philly coffee shop owners welcome return of "Shop Black Business Friday"

Philly could create "Shop Black Business Fridays" - these coffee shop owners are on board

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia City Council is set to hear a resolution declaring each Friday in December "Shop Black Business Friday."

Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson plans to reintroduce the resolution Thursday to give businesses more support.

The resolution, which has passed each year since 2020, aims to encourage shoppers to support Black-owned businesses in the city.

At Arterial Coffee Shop in Powelton Village, the resolution is welcomed. Co-owners Sharla and Sharaine Brown said they're slowly rebounding like most businesses since the COVID-19 pandemic, but the resolution to continue "Shop Black Business Friday" helps, and they are hoping it continues to make a difference.

"We opened in November 2021 and then in January there was a vaccine mandate. It's been a series of starts and stops," Sharla Brown said.

CBS News Philadelphia (left)/Arterial Coffee (right)

Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker first issued the resolution in 2020 while serving as majority leader in City Council.

"'Black culture runs deep in Philadelphia," Parker said in a statement. "Black- and Brown-owned businesses contribute greatly to the fabric of our city, despite long-existing barriers entrepreneurs of color have faced in opening, operating and growing their businesses."

Jenae Robinson, senior communications manager at Visit Philadelphia, says Black-owned businesses bring in an estimated $141.1 billion in annual revenue nationally. Online they highlight dozens of businesses at visitphilly.com.

"Black-owned businesses were disproportionately affected by the pandemic, the Black-owned businesses closed at higher rates and moving forward past that, there are fewer Black-owned businesses in the city, there's still issues with capital," Robinson said.

Arterial Coffee shop's owners are sisters - and they say they're grateful for the continued support of the community. This resolution helps them reach new customers.

"It gives us an opportunity for focus to know that we are here. As Black entrepreneurs we need a wider reach as far as community support," Sharaine Brown said.

Arterial coffee shop is open seven days a week at 31st and Spring Garden Streets.